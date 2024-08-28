In a significant move, the Competition Commission of India has approved a mega $8.5 billion merger deal involving Reliance Industries, Viacom18, and Disney’s media assets in India.

This CCI approval is significant as it will lead to the Reliance-Walt Disney combine’s emergence as India’s biggest entertainment player, which will compete with Netflix, Sony, and Amazon.

This mega combination was announced in February this year. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and the US-based entertainment giant Walt Disney had then announced the formation of a joint venture (JV) that would combine the businesses of Viacom18 and Star India to create an $8.5 billion media behemoth.

“Commission approves the proposed combination involving Reliance Industries Limited, Viacom 18 Media Private Limited and Star Television Productions Limited, subject to the compliance of voluntary modifications,” said a CCI post in social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

C-2024/05/1155 Commission approves the proposed combination involving Reliance Industries Limited, Viacom18 Media Private Limited, Digital18 Media Limited, Star India Private Limited and Star Television Productions Limited, subject to the compliance of voluntary modifications.

To gain CCI approval, the parties to the mega deal are understood to have committed to the divestment of a few non-sport channels and also undertaken certain commitments regarding the broadcast of cricket (such as not increasing advertisement rates or offering advertisers fair terms), sources said.

Once the transaction is completed, the JV entity will have 120 TV channels (before divesting a few channels) and two streaming platforms.

CCI had recently expressed concern that the merged Reliance-Disney media assets would harm competition in the media sector due to their power over cricket broadcasting rights. The companies involved in the proposed combination were asked to explain why CCI should not order an investigation into the deal.

Following the show cause notice, Reliance-controlled Viacom18 and Disney had filed their responses last week to the notice issued by the CCI.

While submitting remedies, they had, however, last week expressed their unwillingness to sell any cricket broadcast rights, which are seen as the crown jewel of this mega merger.

Cricket in India has a fanatical following, and broadcasting rights hold a lot of commercial value for both cricket tournaments within and outside India.

Foreign brokerage Jefferies had said that the Reliance-Walt Disney entity would enjoy a 40 per cent share of the advertising market in TV and streaming segments.

Currently, Viacom18 holds the digital rights to broadcast the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2023 to 2027. Disney holds the media rights for International Cricket Council (ICC) matches from 2023 to 2027.