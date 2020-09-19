CCI approves acquisition of Bombardier Transportation by Alstom

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of sole control over Bombardier Transportation (Bombardier Transport) by Alstom S.A. (Alstom), and acquisition of approximately 18 per cent and 3 per cent share capital of Alstom S.A. by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Bombardier Inc (Bombardier) respectively.

Alstom is a French corporation globally active in the rail transport industry, offering a wide range of transport solutions. In India, it manufactures and supplies, inter alia, signalling solutions, rail electrification, rolling stock (locomotives and metros), track works, maintenance services and it also provides associated construction and engineering services through its subsidiaries, including Alstom Manufacturing India Private Limited, Alstom Systems India Private Limited, Alstom Transport India Limited, and Madhepura Electric Locomotive Private Limited, an official release said.

Bombardier is a Canadian corporation globally active in the business aircraft and rail transport industries.

Bombardier Transportation is the global rail solutions division of Bombardier. It offers a wide range of rail solutions. In India, Bombardier Transportation is engaged in the sale of rail vehicles, propulsion, control equipment and signalling solutions through its subsidiary Bombardier Transportation India Private Limited.

CDPQ is a global long-term institutional investor. It manages funds primarily for public and para-public pension and insurance plans. It invests in major financial markets, private equity, fixed income, infrastructure and real estate, the release added.