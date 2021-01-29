CCI approves acquisition of Indo Gulf Fertilisers by Indorama India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of Indo Gulf Fertilisers by Indorama India Private Limited (IIPL).

The proposed combination relates to the acquisition by IIPL of Indo Gulf Fertilizers (‘Target Business’) viz. fertiliser division of Grasim Industries Limited (GIL) as a going-concern on a slump sale basis, an official release said.

IIPL is principally engaged in manufacture, trading and sale of fertilisers, primarily, phosphatic fertilisers and speciality plant nutrients.

GIL is engaged in production of viscose staple fibre, chloralkali, fertiliser (through Target Business), textiles and insulators. It is also engaged in producing cement and providing financial services through its subsidiaries.

The Target Business is principally engaged in manufacture, trade and sale of urea, customised fertilisers, agri-inputs, crop protection, plant and soil health products and speciality fertilisers, the release added.