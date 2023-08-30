The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of certain shareholding in Brillio Holdings Inc. by Orogen-Brunson L.P.

Orogen-Brunson L.P. is a limited partnership formed in the US to facilitate the combination. It is part of thegroup of Orogen Holdings LLC and the Atairos Group, Inc.

Brillio Holdings, Inc., incorporated in the US, provides global technology consulting and business solutions, with a focus on digital technologies and big data analytics.

The target is present in India through its subsidiary -- Brillio India Technologies Pvt Ltd.