Companies

CCI approves Joint Venture between Adani Green Energy Limited and Total S.A.

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 01, 2020 Published on April 01, 2020

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the formation of Joint Venture between Adani Green Energy Limited and Total S.A. in the business of power generation through solar energy in India.

"The proposed combination envisages Adani Green Energy Limited transferring certain of its subsidiaries to a newly incorporated company (JV). Subsequently, Total S.A. would directly or indirectly acquire 50% of the equity share capital of the JV," an official statement said.

Total S.A. is the ultimate parent entity of the Total Group. The Target Companies are active in the business of power generation through solar energy in India, the statement added.

Published on April 01, 2020
Adani Green Energy Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Amul FY20 turnover up 17% at ₹38,550 crore