CCI approves JSW Projects’ stake-buy in BMM Ispat

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 24, 2020 Published on April 24, 2020

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved JSW Projects Ltd’s (JPL) acquisition of majority shareholding in BMM Ispat Ltd (BMM).

JPL, a part of the JSW group, is engaged in the business of manufacture of direct reduce iron/sponge iron, coke dry quenching and captive power generation, which are ultimately used in the manufacture of steel and steel products on a job-work basis for JSW Steel Ltd.

BMM, incorporated in India, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products including iron ore pellets; sponge iron; TMT bars and semis.

