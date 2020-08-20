CCI approves Siemens’ acquisition of C&S Electric

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved proposed acquisition of C&S Electric Ltd by Siemens Ltd. The proposed combination envisages acquisition of 100 per cent of the share capital of C&S Electric Ltd (C&S) by Siemens Ltd (Siemens India).

At the time of closing of the proposed combination, the scope of business of C&S shall include low-voltage (LV) switchgear components and panels, LV and medium voltage (MV) power busbars as well as protection and metering devices of C&S. Other businesses of C&S, such as MV switchgear and package sub-station, lighting, diesel generating sets, engineering, procurement and construction business and the “Etacom” busbars business will be retained by the existing promoters of C&S, an official release said.

Siemens India focuses on the areas of power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries.

It also supplies smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport and infrastructure solutions for Smart Cities.

C&S manufactures a range of electrical switchgear, power protection and electrical distribution products. C&S also has an electrical contracting business which performs turnkey solutions for industrial and commercial electrification, sub-stations and power plants. In addition, C&S is also engaged in the design and execution of grid connected solar photo-voltaic power plants, the release added.