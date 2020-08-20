CCI approves Siemens’ acquisition of C&S Electric

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved proposed acquisition of C&S Electric Ltd by Siemens Ltd. The proposed combination envisages acquisition of 100 per cent of the share capital of C&S Electric Ltd (C&S) by Siemens Ltd (Siemens India).
At the time of closing of the proposed combination, the scope of business of C&S shall include low-voltage (LV) switchgear components and panels, LV and medium voltage (MV) power busbars as well as protection and metering devices of C&S. Other businesses of C&S, such as MV switchgear and package sub-station, lighting, diesel generating sets, engineering, procurement and construction business and the “Etacom” busbars business will be retained by the existing promoters of C&S, an official release said.
Siemens India focuses on the areas of power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries.
It also supplies smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport and infrastructure solutions for Smart Cities.
C&S manufactures a range of electrical switchgear, power protection and electrical distribution products. C&S also has an electrical contracting business which performs turnkey solutions for industrial and commercial electrification, sub-stations and power plants. In addition, C&S is also engaged in the design and execution of grid connected solar photo-voltaic power plants, the release added.
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Until the overall demand in the economy improves, the ad revenue is expected to remain muted
The charter tries to emphasise that the tax department trusts the taxpayers
Oliver Craske’s biography yields a picture of the epoch-making musician that goes beyond the cardboard clichés
Pandit Jasraj’s divine fervour echoes in the hearts of followers the world over
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...