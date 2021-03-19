Companies

CCI approves Tata Power’s 51% stake buy in NESCO utility

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 19, 2021

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved acquisition of 51 per cent equity share of North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha (NESCO Utility) by Tata Power Company Limited (TPCL) from Grid Corporation of Odisha Limited (GRIDCO).

The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of 51 per cent of equity share capital of NESCO Utility by the TPCL from GRIDCO pursuant to the competitive bidding process initiated by the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) under Section 20 of the Electricity Act, 2003, an official release said.

TPCL, incorporated on September 18, 1919, is a public listed company and is primarily engaged in the business of power generation, transmission and distribution. It is a part of the Tata group.

NESCO Utility, incorporated on November 19, 1997, is engaged in the business of distribution and retail supply of power in five districts of Odisha namely Balasore, Bhadrak,Jajpur, Keonjhar and Baripada.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 19, 2021
Tata Power Company Ltd
COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.