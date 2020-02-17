CCI approves ZF’s purchase of 100% stake in WABCO

MULO Wonderloop 500: Be prepared for a surprise
The Competition Commission of India ( CCI) has approved ZF’s acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding in WABCO.
ZF is a global technology company that develops, manufactures and distributes products and systems for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, off-highway vehicles and industrial technology. Its products include gearboxes, steering, axles, clutches, dampers, chassis components and systems, active and passive safety technology for automotive applications and other associated components.
WABCO is a global supplier of primarily pneumatic braking control systems, technologies and services that improve safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles including trucks, buses and trailers. Its products and services include integrated braking systems and stability control, air suspension systems, transmission automation controls as well as aerodynamics, and telematics.
WABCO also supplies fleet operators with fleet management solutions, diagnostic tools, training and other expert services.
The CCI approved the proposed transaction subject to the carrying out of modifications proposed by ZF, an official release said.
