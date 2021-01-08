CCI gives nod for Manipal Health’s acquisition of Columbia Asia Hospitals

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding of the Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited (CAHPL) by Manipal Health Enterprises Private Limited (Manipal Health).
CAHPL, which began its operations in 2005 and is not engaged in any business activities outside India, is a part of International Columbia US LLC. This international healthcare group, which operates a chain of modern hospitals across India, China and Africa.
This acquisition, announced in November last year reportedly for ₹1,800 crore, will help Manipal Health, part of Manipal Educational and Medical Group, expand in key markets such as the National Capital Region and Kolkata.
This acquisition is also expected to help Manipal Health add more than 1,300 beds across eleven multi-speciality hospitals in India. The combined entity will have 27 hospitals across 15 cities with more than 7,200 beds.
Manipal Health is not engaged in any business activity outside India, except in Malaysia, an official release said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am contemplating taking early retirement now at 53 years of age. I will be drawing regular pension ₹38,000.
Investors can re-enter after there is more clarity on demand sustainability
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Food cropped up as a leitmotif in Irrfan Khan’s films. On his birth anniversary today, a fan recalls some ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...