CCI gives nod for Manipal Health’s acquisition of Columbia Asia Hospitals

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 08, 2021 Published on January 08, 2021

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding of the Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited (CAHPL) by Manipal Health Enterprises Private Limited (Manipal Health).

CAHPL, which began its operations in 2005 and is not engaged in any business activities outside India, is a part of International Columbia US LLC. This international healthcare group, which operates a chain of modern hospitals across India, China and Africa.

This acquisition, announced in November last year reportedly for ₹1,800 crore, will help Manipal Health, part of Manipal Educational and Medical Group, expand in key markets such as the National Capital Region and Kolkata.

This acquisition is also expected to help Manipal Health add more than 1,300 beds across eleven multi-speciality hospitals in India. The combined entity will have 27 hospitals across 15 cities with more than 7,200 beds.

Manipal Health is not engaged in any business activity outside India, except in Malaysia, an official release said.

