CCI nod for combination between Yum Restaurants and Devyani International

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 03, 2020 Published on February 03, 2020

In India, YRIPL runs restaurants under KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed combination between Yum Restaurants (India) Private Limited (YRIPL) and Devyani International Limited (DIL) involving acquisition of certain equity shareholding and sale of certain KFC restaurants.

YRIPL is a private limited company incorporated in India and is a part of Yum! Brands Inc,-a USA based entity. It is stated that in India YRIPL runs restaurants under three Brands — KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. DIL is a public company incorporated in India. It is stated to be present in QSR segment in India and is one of the franchisees of YRIPL.

Further, as a franchisee, it runs, maintains and operates KFC and Pizza Hut/Pizza Hut Delivery restaurants in certain territories of India.

