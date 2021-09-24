Competition panel penalises beer companies for indulging in cartelisation

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has passed final orders against three beer companies —United Breweries, SAB Miller India and Carlsberg India — for indulging in cartelisation in the sale and supply of beer in various States and Union Territories of India.

Competition watchdog has imposed penalty of ₹ 750 crore on United Breweries and ₹ 120 crore on Carlsberg India after giving benefit of reduction in penalty under competition law. No penalty has been imposed on SAB Miller India (now AB Inbev) as it has got benefit of 100 per cent reduction in penalty. All three beer companies were lesser penalty applicants before CCI, an official release said.

The competition watchdog has also in its final order faulted the All India Brewers’ Association (‘AIBA’).for being actively involved in facilitating such cartelisation through its platform since 2013.

Anti-Competitive conduct

AIBA was found to be actively involved in facilitating such cartelisation, CCI also held AIBA to be in contravention of the provisions of Competition Act, 2002, apart from the beer companies. The period of cartel was held to be from 2009 to at least October 10, 2018 (the date on which the Director General conducted search and seizure operations at the premises of the beer companies), with CIPL joining in from 2012 and AIBA serving as a platform for facilitating such cartelisation since 2013.

Based on evidences of regular communications between the parties collected by the DG during search and seizure, and on the basis of the disclosures made in the lesser penalty applications, CCI found that the three companies engaged in price co-ordination in contravention of the competition law in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, West Bengal, National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry; in collectively restricting supply of beer in the States of Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal and in sharing of market in the State of Maharashtra as well as co-ordination with respect to supply of beer to premium institutions in the city of Bengaluru in contravention of the provisions of competition law.

CCI also found co-ordination amongst UBL and AB InBev with respect to purchase of second-hand bottles. Further, four individuals of UBL, four individuals of AB InBev, 6 individuals of CIPL and the Director General of AIBA, were held by CCI to be liable for the anti-competitive conduct of their respective companies/ association, in terms of Section 48 of the Competition law, the release added.

Giving benefit of reduction in penalty under the provisions of Section 46 of the Act of 100 per cent to AB InBev and its individuals, 40 per cent to UBL and its individuals and 20 per cent to CIPL and its individuals., the CCI directed UBL and CIPL to pay penalties of ₹750 crore and ₹120 crore respectively, besides passing a cease-and-desist order, the release added.