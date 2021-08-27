Companies

CCL director Bhola Singh selected as chief of Coal India arm

PTI Ranchi | Updated on August 27, 2021

Recommended by the Public Enterprises Selection Board

Coal India subsidiary Central Coalfields Ltd on Thursday said its Technical Director Bhola Singh has been selected as the Chief of NCL.

Singh, an IIT-Kharagpur alumnus, has been selected as the Chairman and Managing Director of Northern Coalfields Ltd, a statement issued by CCL said.

He started his professional journey with NCL, a subsidiary of the coal behemoth, and has more than three decades of experience, it said.

Singh was recommended as the NCL chief by the Public Enterprises Selection Board, the statement said.

Before joining CCL in 2019, he was heading the Sasan Ultra Mega Power project.

Singh introduced sustainable mining in Central Coalfields and took it to a new level with the deployment of state-of-the-art machines, it added.

board of directors (appointment and change)
Coal India Ltd
