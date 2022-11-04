Continental Coffee (CCL), a home-grown coffee brand, has launched its plant-based brand ‘Continental Greenbird,’ which enables consumers to make sustainable choices without losing the taste of meat. Continental Greenbird was first launched in Hyderabad in July 2022 and is now available in Pune.

Commenting on the launch of the brand, Saurabh Khurana, Business Head, Continental Head, Continental Coffee said, “The market for plant-based meat is growing exponentially and we at CCL are certainly proud of the future we are paving for everyone to enjoy plant-based foods, contributing to a more sustainable future. The pandemic has propelled the growth of this segment in the country.”

He added, “There has been a positive stride in this category where a large set of consumers are adopting vegan/plant-based lifestyles. This has inspired us to launch Continental Greenbird to accelerate the shift towards sustainable and healthy sources of food.”

Speaking on the health benefits of plant-based meat, Reina Shukl, Nutritionist at Continental Greenbird said, “After the pandemic, health has become a priority for all. Conscious eating to improve quality of life is the new mantra and plant-based food is the first revolutionary step towards mindful eating. Plant-based foods are protein-dense and fiber-rich. They have no cholesterol or trans fats which supports our heart health.”

Continental Greenbird range starts from ₹295 for 260 grams and is currently available in grocery stores and modern trade outlets across Pune, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh. The product can also be ordered from the company’s online portal Continental Greenbird website and is also available on e-commerce platforms.