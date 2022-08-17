CCPA fines Flipkart for allowing sale of pressures cookers that did not meet BIS norms

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has fined Flipkart for allowing sale of domestic pressure cookers on its platform that were found to be in violation of the mandatory BIS standards.

The Authority has directed Flipkart to notify consumers of all 598 pressure cookers sold on its platform, recall the pressure cookers, reimburse the consumers and submit a compliance report of the same within 45 days. “The company has also been directed to pay a penalty of ₹1,00,000 for allowing sale of such pressure cookers on its e-commerce platform and violating rights of consumers,” it said in a statement.

As per the Domestic Pressure Cooker (Quality Control) Order, which came into force on February 2021, it is mandatory for manufacturers to comply with the BIS standards and need to have valid ISI mark.

Provisions

“CCPA observed that provisions in the ‘Flipkart Terms of Use’ such as mandatory use of the words ‘Powered by Flipkart’ on every invoice of the product and distinguishing sellers as Gold, Silver and Bronze for distribution of various benefits indicates the role played by Flipkart in sale of the pressure cookers on its e-commerce platform,” the CCPA stated.

“Flipkart admittedly earned a total fee of ₹1,84,263 through sale of such pressure cookers on its e-commerce platform. It was observed by CCPA that when Flipkart has gained commercially from the sale of such pressure cookers, it cannot alienate itself from the role and responsibility arising out of their sale to consumers,”the CCPA added.

Raising awareness

To raise awareness and quality consciousness among consumers, CCPA has been undertaking a country-wide campaign to prevent sale of spurious and counterfeit goods that violate Quality Control Orders. Daily use products identified as part of the campaign include helmets, domestic pressure cookers and cooking gas cylinders. CCPA has written to District Collectors across the country to investigate unfair trade practices and violation of consumer rights concerning manufacture or sale of such products and submit Action Taken Report.

Under the campaign, BIS has conducted search and seizure of a number of non-standard helmets and pressure cookers. 1,435 pressure cookers and 1,088 helmets which did not conform to mandatory standards have been seized by BIS, the official statement added.

Earlier, players such as Amazon and Paytm Mall were also fined by the CCPA on similar grounds.