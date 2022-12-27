The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has started conducting joint inspection of identified drug manufacturing units along with the State Drugs Control Administration.

These joint inspections are being conducted all over the country as per standard operating procedures.

The inspections follow even as India gave a clean chit to Maiden Pharma, the company that has been pulled up by the Gambian government for alleged supply of adulterated cough syrups that caused the death of several children.

According to a statement by the Centre, a committee of two Joint Drugs Controllers have been constituted at CDSCO (HQ) to monitor the process of inspection, reporting and subsequent action.

The joint inspections are being carried out under the directions of Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers, Mansukh Mandaviya.

An action plan for nationwide inspection of manufacturing units, which have been identified to be at the risk of manufacturing adulterated, spurious or not-of-standard-quality drugs, was made prior to carrying out of inspections.

The objective of drug regulation is to ensure safety, efficacy and quality of the drugs available in the country.

“The drug control administration is required to ensure that manufacturing units comply with Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules thereunder especially to the requirements of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP),” said the statement.