CEAT to supply tyres for M&M's new seven-seater Bolero Neo

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Tyre maker CEAT on Wednesday said it will supply its high performance CZAR HP range of tyres for Mahindra & Mahindra's new seven-seater Bolero Neo sports utility vehicle.
The announcement came a day after M&M launched the new SUV built on a third generation chassis shared with Scorpio and Thar, with the Mahindra mHawk engine.
CEAT Ltd has collaborated with Mahindra for its newly launched Mahindra Bolero Neo. CEAT will supply the CZAR HP range of tyres for the new vehicle, the company said in a release.
In the past also, CEAT has partnered with Mahindra for tyre supplies for its other vehicle models.
Designed to provide better steering control and higher fuel efficiency, the tyre has been optimised to perfectly complement the exceptional performance of Bolero Neo, CEAT Ltd said.
"We take pride in our association with Mahindra, which has grown over the years. We have come a long way since 2015, and the Mahindra Bolero Neo is a testimony to our unwavering commitment to offer the best-in-class products. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Mahindra," said Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd.
Priced at Rs 8.48 lakh, the new Bolero Neo comes in a seven-seater configuration and will be available in three variants (N4-base, N8-mid, N10- top). An optional variant N10 (O) with multi-terrain technology (manual lock differential) will be launched subsequently, according to M&M.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...