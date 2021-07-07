Ceat Tyres partners with digital platform TyresNmore

Ceat Tyres on Wednesday said it has partnered with TyresNmore, a digital platform for purchasing tyres and batteries, to sell its range of tyres online and provide contact-less fitment services at the doorstep for its customers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The services are currently available in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune, with plans to expand these services to other cities as well in the coming days, Ceat Tyres said in a statement.

TyresNmore has presence in Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai and provides doorstep tyre fitting, replacement, balancing, alignment, and maintenance services.

Commenting on the partnership, Ceat Tyres Chief Marketing Officer Amit Tolani said, “Customers are now inclined towards availing services at the touch of their screens and at the convenience of their doorsteps and our association with TyresNmore helps us address this requirement.” Customers will now have an option of choosing fitment at doorstep or fitment at their nearest CEAT Shoppe, he added.

“We are looking forward to a successful strategic partnership with the TyresNmore platform and plan to expand the services to other cities,” Tolani said.

Doorstep service

TyresNmore CEO Rajeshwar Wadhera said the partnership will enable the doorstep fitment of tyres for customers, which is a highly technical procedure that requires wheel balancing and alignment along with fitment for a safe driving experience.

“We hope for a long-term association with CEAT and make our customers’ experience safer and more convenient through our efficient service model of doorstep tyre fitment,” he added.

Ceat had recently integrated with its e-commerce offering on its newly launched revamped website, offering its range of two-wheeler and four-wheeler tyres. Customers can either pick-up at the nearest CEAT Shoppe or choose home delivery with or without fitment option.

“The current pandemic has accelerated the digital journey of most of the brands and newer business models have emerged to meet these evolving requirements,” the company said.