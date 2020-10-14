Cello Group signs Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador

Cello Group, a household product manufacturer, has roped in Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador. Big B will endorse the brand’s range of products across social media platforms.

“There is no other brand ambassador who has an appeal across different age groups; everybody can relate to the persona of Amitabh Bachchan. Having one of the best actors in the industry as the brand face, and associating with one of the best households’ products in its segment, we believe it is a winning combination at hand,” said Cello Group Director Gaurav Rathod.

The brand’s objective with the partnership is to enhance and build consumer connect across different markets and to strengthen its market presence, the company said in a statement.