Centaur to launch new chemical entity for diabetic foot ulcer treatment

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Centaur Pharmaceuticals is readying to launch a New Chemical Entity (NCE) for treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, which the company expects will save patients from amputating their feet due to complications arising from the condition.
The Mumbai-based pharmaceutical major has collaborated with Germany’s CytoTools AG to develop the topical solution – branded as WOXheal – which will be available across the country by the end of the month. It will be available in Germany and other semi-regulated market in the next 6-12 months.
“This is first time such a product is being launched anywhere in the world. This helps in avoiding amputation by healing diabetic foot ulcers, an unmet medical need, and hence is a breakthrough innovation,” Centaur Pharmaceuticals Chairman and Managing Director SD Sawant told BusinessLine.
“CytoTools had discovered a molecule, which could be used for treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, while we provided the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs),” he said, adding the companies were working on the product since 2005.
WOXheal contains the NCE, Diperoxochloric acid and has dual mechanism of action that has functional anti-bacterial action (against gram-positive and gram-negative bacterium) and also promotes growth of fibroblast cells. It helps in complete closure of the wound.
The company has received Indian Regulatory Authority approvals to manufacture and market the product in India, and the Drugs Controller General of India approval to market it. Centaur Pharma, which also markets anti-cold medicine Sinarest, had conducted its Phase II and III trials in India. It conducted randomised clinical trials across 15 centres in India and found that more than 90 per cent of the patients with non-healing diabetic foot ulcer showed reduction in the size of the ulcer. Nearly 75 per cent of them achieved complete healing within 6-8 weeks without any safety issue, he said.
The product comes in a pack (with total six packs required for complete treatment), which is for a week’s treatment, and includes gauzes, bandages, micro tapes and the topical solution.
Amongst other complications of diabetes, diabetic foot ulcer is the most common complication seen in India.
Apart from the fact that diabetic foot ulcers are non-healing, they not only hamper the quality of life of the patient, but may also lead to complications such as wet gangrene, cellulitis, abscess and necrotising fasciitis all leading to a total or partial foot amputation.
About 25 per cent of people with diabetes will develop a diabetic foot ulcer in their lifetime, while one in five of the diabetics who are hospitalised due to severe foot infection, undergo a foot amputation.
The World Health Organization estimates 10 crore Indians to have diabetes in the next decade.
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but it needs to be seen if the recovery sustains
SBI (₹182.2)Extending the downtrend, the stock of SBI depreciated last week, too, and closed with a loss for a ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...