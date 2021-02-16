Centenary Celebrations of insulin: Biocon Biologics to partner with International Diabetes Federation

Biocon Biologics Limited, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, has partnered with The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) as the first biosimilar insulins company to promote and support IDF’s Core Mission initiative and activities.

The partnership with IDF coincides with the start of the centenary celebrations of the discovery of insulin and takes forward Biocon Biologics’ mission of enabling affordable access to insulins to people with diabetes worldwide, the company said in a release.

As a credible, global insulins player, having served more than two billion doses of human insulin till date, Biocon Biologics has been engaging with key stakeholders at various global forums to find ways to increase affordable access to insulin and ensure the therapy reaches those who need them the most.

Dr Alexander Zach, Global Head of Market Access & Policy, Biocon Biologics, said, “We are delighted to partner with the International Diabetes Federation and contribute to a stronger global voice for people living with diabetes. Despite 100 years since its discovery, a key impediment to successful diabetes treatment with insulins is the lack of equitable access to affordable insulins. As a leading global insulins player, we have a shared vision of finding viable, long-term solutions to improve insulin access and affordability. This partnership with IDF will further propel these efforts to realize the company’s aspiration of reaching ‘one in five’ insulin-dependent people with diabetes globally. Given our extensive experience in providing affordable insulins globally, we believe we can contribute and support IDF in driving real policy and access actions that will transform lives and diabetes care.”

Prof Andrew Boulton, President, International Diabetes Federation (IDF), said: “It is with great pleasure that IDF welcomes Biocon Biologics as a new partner. It is an important time for diabetes. This year, we celebrate the centenary of the development of therapeutic insulin in 1921 and next year its first successful use to treat a person with diabetes in 1922. Yet, 100 years after its discovery, this life-saving drug remains beyond the reach of many people with diabetes who need it. For IDF and our partners, the centenary of insulin will provide opportunities to raise awareness of diabetes, promote action to improve access to diabetes care and encourage greater effort to prevent diabetes and its complications. With close to half a billion people now living with diabetes, significant action to address the global impact of diabetes is long overview. Driving the necessary action to move the dial on diabetes care will require the unity, commitment and determination of the global diabetes community.”