Central PSUs in power sector ramp up Covid relief

Many public sector enterprises in power sector such as NTPC Ltd, NHPC Ltd, Powergrid Corporation of India Ltd and the Chandigarh-based Bhakra Beas Management Board are engaging in various Covid-19 relief efforts from increasing bed capacity to oxygen supply, the Ministry of Power said on Saturday.

NTPC has added more than 500 beds with oxygen support and more than 1,100 isolation beds across its plants in various states to provide support to the critical Covid care, the Ministry said in a statement.

In Delhi-NCR, the company has set up Covid care centres with 200 oxygen supported beds and 140 isolation beds in Badarpur, Noida and Dadri. It has also set up a 500-bed Covid health centre at Sundargarh in Odisha where 20 ventilators have been provided. Further, the company has placed orders for 11 oxygen generation plants in Delhi-NCR.

NHPC Ltd's 2,880MW Dibang multipurpose project in Arunachal Pradesh has provided Cold Chain Equipment for Covid-19 vaccination programme to the state government under CSR.

Powergrid is organizing vaccination camps for its employees and their family members across all its establishments in India. The firm has increased the capacity of its isolation centre in sector 46, Gurugram which it had set up amidst the pandemic in 2020. A new isolation centre in Manesar has also been set up which is available to the superannuated employees and their families.

Meanwhile, the Bhakra Beas Management Board has set up a Covid isolation centre with 65 isolation beds equipped with oxygen facility at BBMB Hospital Nangal Township for serving the society by treating Covid-19 infected patients.