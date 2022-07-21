Centre considering extension of PMAY - Urban scheme till March 2024

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is considering a proposal to extend the urban leg of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (or PMAY -U) – India’s flagship urban housing for all scheme - till March 2024

According to a written response in the Lok Sabha by the Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, a proposal seeking extension of PMAY-U to March 2024, to complete all houses sanctioned under the scheme up to March 31, 2022 “without changing the funding pattern and implementation methodology, is under consideration”.

Meanwhile, an interim extension of six months for all verticals except credit-linked subsidy scheme has been granted, he added.

Based on the project proposals submitted by States/ UTs, a total of 122.69 lakh houses have been sanctioned during the Mission period i.e. till March 31, 2022.

Against the sanctioned houses, 101.94 lakh have been grounded for construction; of which 61.15 lakh are completed or delivered to beneficiaries.

The Central assistance of ₹2,03,427 crore has been approved; out of which ₹1,20,130 crore have been released.