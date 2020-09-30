Centre extends BPCL EoI deadline to November 16

The government has extended the deadline for the submission of expression of interest (EoI) for the privatisation of state-run oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) to November 16.

“In view of the further requests received from the interested bidders and the prevailing situation arising out of Covid-19, the last date and time for submission of EoIs is extended up to 16 November,” said a corrigendum issued by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on Wednesday.

The earlier deadline was Wednesday, September 30.

The government has sought initial bids to privatise BPCL, India’s third biggest oil refiner and second largest fuel retailer, by selling its 52.98 per cent stake to a strategic buyer.