Companies

Centre extends BPCL EoI deadline to November 16

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 30, 2020 Published on September 30, 2020

Govt looking to sell nearly 53% stake in PSU to strategic buyer in privatisation bid

The government has extended the deadline for the submission of expression of interest (EoI) for the privatisation of state-run oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) to November 16.

Also read: BPCL employees filing litigations against sale will be denied shares under ESPS

“In view of the further requests received from the interested bidders and the prevailing situation arising out of Covid-19, the last date and time for submission of EoIs is extended up to 16 November,” said a corrigendum issued by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on Wednesday.

The earlier deadline was Wednesday, September 30.

The government has sought initial bids to privatise BPCL, India’s third biggest oil refiner and second largest fuel retailer, by selling its 52.98 per cent stake to a strategic buyer.

More
Govt’s disinvestment policy must address HR issues

More
BPCL opens talks to buy out Oman Oil in Bina Refinery

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 30, 2020
disinvestment
employee
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.