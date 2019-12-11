Companies

Centre orders SFIO probe into affairs of CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Updated on December 11, 2019 Published on December 11, 2019

Also orders probe into the affairs of its 15 related/group companies

The Central Government, in terms of the powers vested under Section 212 of the Companies Act, 2013, has ordered an investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) into the affairs of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited and its 15 related/ group companies.

As per the company's stock exchange filing, the 15 related/ group companies have not been specifically identified in the Letter sent by the Office of the Joint Director (Investigation), SFIO, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

"The said SFIO Investigation has been initiated. The Company is committed to cooperate with SFIO to enable them to complete its investigation in a time bound manner," the company said.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
