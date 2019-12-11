Centre orders SFIO probe into affairs of CG Power and Industrial Solutions

CreditAccess Grameen buys Madura Microfin for ₹876 cr
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
The Central Government, in terms of the powers vested under Section 212 of the Companies Act, 2013, has ordered an investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) into the affairs of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited and its 15 related/ group companies.
As per the company's stock exchange filing, the 15 related/ group companies have not been specifically identified in the Letter sent by the Office of the Joint Director (Investigation), SFIO, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.
"The said SFIO Investigation has been initiated. The Company is committed to cooperate with SFIO to enable them to complete its investigation in a time bound manner," the company said.
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
Ashwini Phadnis offers a peek into a fascinating exercise — airlines assigning a unique identity to each of ...
The stock of leading telecom service provider Bharti Airtel rallied last week, thanks to the implementation ...
For investors in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the September quarter results were a bit of a dampener.
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
The stock of Apollo Tyres tumbled 4.4 per cent with good volume on Tuesday, breaching its 21-day moving ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...