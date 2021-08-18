Centre refers BPCL workers’ wage dispute to Industrial Tribunals for adjudication

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Central Government has referred the dispute over finalisation of a long-term wage settlement for workers at the Mumbai and Kochi refineries of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) to the Industrial Tribunal-cum-Labour Court at Mumbai and Ernakulam, respectively, for adjudication.
The Central government has asked the Industrial Tribunals to adjudicate whether the action of the BPCL management in offering fitment benefits and DA merger at the rate of 12 per cent and 95 per cent as against 15 per cent and 100 per cent respectively, demanded by the Cochin Refineries Workers’ Association and the Petroleum Workmen’s Union in line with the benefits granted to other oil sector Central public sector undertakings is “fair, reasonable and justifiable”, according to separate orders issued by the Union Ministry of Labour on July 27 and August 16.
The Industrial Tribunals have also been asked to adjudicate whether the action of the BPCL management on insisting that the unions sign the memorandum of agreement on long-term wage agreement “with conditions attached as under Sub Clause ‘f’ of Clause I which undermines the role and existence” of the unions, is “fair, just and reasonable”. If not, as to what relief they are entitled to, the Labour Ministry references said.
The 10-year wage agreement for refinery workers was due from August 1, 2018 but has been delayed.
The workers are challenging two contentious issues in the memorandum of agreement drafted by the company on wage settlement.
Clause 1 (f) of the memorandum of agreement (MoA) on wages and other matters states: “The management reserves the right to review and revisit the MoA once every three years, with the first such review due w.e.f. 01.06.2022, and/or as per the terms set out in the Share Purchase Agreement (or any other documentation pursuant to which the privatisation of the Corporation is recorded) whichever, applies and wherever required amend/ modify/ alter the terms and conditions agreed to in this MoA based on profitability, capacity to pay, affordability, sustainability, least cost methodologies deployment, market determined compensation structures & any other factors that may arise. Management shall give 90 days' notice to the Union(s) signatory to this MoA before invoking this clause.”
The workers union claim that this clause grants “unilateral powers to the management” to make changes in the wage agreement from June 1, 2022 and hence was not acceptable to them.
The other issue relate to Dearness Allowance neutralization, fitment and pay scale.
The Tribunals have been asked to give the awards within three months.
The Centre is looking to complete the privatisation of the ‘maharatna’ state-run oil firm by March next year.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
As birds perform acrobatic aerial displays, insects and beetles helicopter under green canopies, and buffaloes ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...