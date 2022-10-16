The Centre is going to amend the Patent Law to make it simple, said Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles on Sunday.

All those who have got patents, write in with your experience and all the difficulties that you have gone through while getting a patent.

“I am amending the patent law by making it simpler and moving everything online. If you give your inputs, I would be able to do my job better,” he told students and innovators during his visit to IIT Madras Research Park (IITMRP). He added that let's work with a spirit of partnership and work together.

Incidentally, on Saturday, while addressing the valedictory session of the National Intellectual Property (IP) Conference 2022, the minister urged IP professionals to cultivate sensitivity in their work so that the IP ecosystem does not disrupt good work by denying patents to those who have worked hard on their innovations and truly deserve patent protection.

Also read Huawei’s cut down on employees becomes boon for competitors

The minister at IITMRP told students that everything you do and every single technology that is being produced has one big advantage-a market of 1.3 billion Indians, who are the world’s biggest aspirational population. He said this will help you get economies of scale and power the technologies that you are producing.

All eyes on India

The world is looking at India now. The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the UAE was done in 88 days. An Economic Partnership was signed with Australia. “You may be reading the spat between India and the UK on certain issues where they made very uncharitable and absolutely false comments, sadly made by a person of Indian origin,” he said.

The world is wooing us. The six GCC Gulf countries for the last ten years never bothered to have an FTA whenever India asked for it. However, for one and a half years, they have been wooing India. “I personally spoke to my counterpart in Switzerland four times, but he didn't bother. However, in the last two years, he has been wooing me,” he said.

The world recognises that India’s time has arrived. They want to engage with India for skills (talent), the demographic dividend and the large market. This translates to a huge demand for everything, including washing machines and dishwashers. He added that talent, scale, and skill are an unbeatable combination.

Earlier, speaking at the Exporters Conclave organised by FIEO and Office of DGFT, the minister said that exports play a key role in the transition of a country from a developing to a developed status. We have to push our exports so as to be in the comity of developed countries. Despite global headwinds, Indian exports have done reasonably well, clocking 15 per cent growth in the first six months of the current fiscal, says a PIB release.