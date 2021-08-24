Centrum Capital board approves sale of the business of CFSL and Centrum Microcredit to proposed SFB

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The board of directors of Centrum Capital approved the sale of its two wholly-owned subsidiaries – Centrum Financial Services Ltd (CFSL) and Centrum Microcredit – to its proposed step-down subsidiary, which is the proposed Small Finance Bank.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the board on Tuesday and is subject to members and other requisite statutory and regulatory approvals, Centrum Capital said in a stock exchange filing.
Also see: Centrum Financial Services to set up SFB to take over PMC
“...pooling of business of the subsidiary of the company into the proposed small finance bank. This is required to be done as per the in-principle approval received from the Reserve Bank of India to set up the SFB,” it said on the rationale of the transaction for Centrum Financial Services. In the case of Centrum Microcredit, it said, “This will give the proposed SFB a significant head start in its business in preferred areas.”
The indicative time period for completion of both transactions is two months.
The RBI accorded “in-principle” approval to CFSL on June 18, to set up an SFB. This approval was in specific pursuance to CFSL’s offer in response to PMC Bank’s Expression of Interest (EoI) notification.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...