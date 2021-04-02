Centrum Capital gets additional director

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
The Board of Directors of Centrum Capital Ltd (CCL) on Friday appointed former Canara Bank chief RA Sankara Narayanan as an Additional Director of the Company. Sankara Narayanan’s appointment is in the capacity of a Non-Executive Independent Director, CCL said in a stock exchange disclosure.
“The Board of Directors through circular resolution passed on April 2, 2021, inter-alia, has appointed RA Sankara Narayanan as an Additional Director... to hold office for a term of five years with effect from April 3, 2021 and whose office shall not be liable to retire by rotation, subject to shareholder approval,” CCL said.
Sankara Narayanan was MD & CEO of erstwhile Vijaya Bank from 2017-2019. He was designated as MD & CEO of Canara Bank with effect from 2019 till his superannuation in January, 2020. He has been on the Board of the South Indian Bank India Limited since October 15, 2020.
