Centuary launches pocket spring rollpack mattress brand online

Centuary Mattresses has ventured into ‘online exclusive category’ of mattresses with the launch of ‘Sleepable Mattress,’ a ‘Pocketed Spring Mattress in Box’.

The company has forged partnerships with the major e-commerce players for this online exclusive range of mattresses that offers superior quality with the luxury in stylish designs.

The pocket spring mattress will be compressed, rolled, and packed in an easy-to-carry box. All the consumer needs to do is just unpack it, unroll it, and wait for a few seconds as it automatically decompresses making it convenient to transport and handling.

The Rollpack range is available on Amazon, Flipkart, Pepperfry and Centuary’s website as well. These Rollpack mattresses are manufactured at Centuary’s manufacturing plants in Hyderabad.

The sleepable range is available in 6 inches and 8 inches thickness with a price range of ₹8,000-₹24,000 depending upon the mattress size.

Uttam Malani, Executive Director of Centuary Mattresses said, “Sleepables is expected to be the growth driver for Centuary’s push into online sales leadership in the mattress category, which is currently dominated by multiple unorganized players and private labels.”