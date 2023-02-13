Kolkata, Feb 13

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, which saw margins coming under pressure in the third quarter of this fiscal on the back of higher raw material prices, expects profitability to improve in Q4 and the subsequent quarters supported by an expansion of capacity.

The company has invested close to ₹250 crore so far on the expansion of MDF (medium density fibre) plant at Hoshiarpur and commercial production is likely to begin by the end of this month, Keshav Bhajanka, Executive Director, Century Ply said.

The total estimated investment on the project is close to ₹1,000 crore over a period of three years between FY-23 and FY-25. The upcoming greenfield MDF project in Andhra Pradesh is likely to be commissioned in H2FY24. The laminate greenfield project in Andhra Pradesh is also expected to come on stream in Q2FY24.

“In Q3 there was a lingering impact due to inflation so the momentum was not as high. Margins were depressed due to raw material price inflation. We expect the margins to be much better next year,” Bhajanka told BusinessLine.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, net profit was down by nearly 16 per cent at ₹81 crore as compared to ₹97 crore same period last year. Net revenue from operations was up by nearly three per cent at ₹877 crore over same period last year.