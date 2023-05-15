The board of directors of Century Plyboards will meet on Monday to consider the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023. The board will also consider recommendation of dividend, if any, on equity shares for FY23.

The company’s scrip opened at ₹572, up by 0.45 per cent from its previous close on the BSE on Monday.

The company’s net profit decreased 16 per cent to ₹81 crore during the third quarter ended December 31, 2022. The revenue from operations increased by around three per cent at ₹877 crore.