Century Plyboards initiative to help customers detect fake stuff

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, one of the largest plywood-makers in India, has launched the ‘Century Promise app’ as it looks to distinguish between fake and copied products and its own.

According to a company release, all Century Ply products will have a unique QR code embedded in them, scanning of which — through the app — will provide relevant details in support of whether consumers are buying a genuine Century Ply product or not.

To scan the QR code, consumers will have to install ‘Century Promise’ app. The app will also allow consumers access to the e-guarantee certificate for the products, apart from other details like the date and location of the factory where it was manufactured, details on product name, specifications, etc.

Video advertisement

The company has also roped in actors Rajat Kapoor and actor-turned-MLA June Malia in a video that has been released online on how the new feature works. The advertisement has been conceptualised and created by Wunderman Thompson and produced by SVF Brands.

According to Sanjay Agarwal, Managing Director, CenturyPly, it is alarming to see the rise of so much counterfeit plywood in the market and customers cannot differentiate between authentic and fake offerings. “With the launch of the app we truly say customers can take informed decision while purchasing quality plywood,” he said.