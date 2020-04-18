CEO’s Reading List: April 18, 2020

Finding it hard to keep up with the news flow amid the lock-down? Here’s a curated reading list off BL’s top stories from the week.

Stimulus 2.0

RBI announced a Rs 50,000 crore lifeline to NBFCs via banks and reduced reverse repo rates in a second instalment of its stimulus.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/rbi-governor-shaktikanta-das-to-address-media-today-updates/article31361986.ece?homepage=true

Yes to online

E-commerce players may get to sell non-essentials if States agree.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/if-states-say-yes-e-commerce-players-can-sell-all-goods/article31356737.ece

On hold

The audit profession is facing a Covid challenge in fulfilling its mandate.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/macro-economy/financial-reporting-auditing-during-coronavirus-days-bring-along-its-own-set-of-challenges/article31362239.ece

Surprise

Virus-hit Chinese trade took a smaller than expected hit in March.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/chinas-trade-fell-less-than-expected-even-as-coronavirus-spreads-around-the-world/article31338295.ece?utm_source=taboola

Big hit

SBI expects a Rs 4 lakh crore income loss to workers during this lockdown, arguing for mitigation.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/workers-face-income-loss-of-rs-405-lakh-crore-due-to-lockdown-sbi-report/article31357278.ece

Flagging off

NHAI’s toll collections will restart on April 20.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/logistics/nhai-to-resume-toll-collection-from-april-20/article31370361.ece

Gradual opening

Karnataka is lifting its lockdown in a phased manner

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/karnataka-allows-50-of-itites-biotech-workforce-to-return-to-office-from-april-20/article31367633.ece

Cooling

TN is seeing a slowing of cases, with single-source infections receding.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/tn-sees-decline-in-fresh-covid-19-cases-cm-palaniswami/article31357966.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_news&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=I2q4dC2b9icdpXkxyHNFSDOJ1B1VKsgT

Clouded

TCS expects a FY08 like impact on its business the next quarter onwards, but is keeping its new hires.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/tcs-q4-net-up-78-y-o-y-at-8428-cr/article31359035.ece

Buying out

Hindalco’s arm Novelis is acquiring Aleris despite a likely debt spike.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/hindalcos-debt-to-soar-on-aleris-deal/article31348920.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_companies&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=MtPojNyv8v3ciLbTIx6q2ixdLBtEpvsY

Takeover

Its acquisition time at TVS Motors too, with the firm acquiring iconic Norton bikes.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/tvs-motor-buys-uks-iconic-premium-bike-brand-norton/article31370253.ece

Tightening belts

Discretionary items may be the first casualty of the hit to consumer wallets finds Nielsen.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/consumers-to-spend-less-on-discretionary-items-nielsen-india/article31368334.ece

Slowing spread

The doubling of COVID cases is now slower.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/post-lockdown-covid-cases-have-doubled-every-6-days-it-was-every-3-days-earlier/article31368480.ece?homepage=true

Missing cases?

But there are gaps in detection, argue some.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/india-may-be-detecting-1-in-4-covid-19-cases-mathematical-expert/article31366694.ece

Gaining ground

Joe Biden is gaining traction with backers in the US presidential race.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/joe-biden-reaps-trio-of-big-name-backers-just-when-he-needs-bump/article31353607.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_world&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=xoX4grNfOWwyNPTdsbapcj24yUW7x8hq

Covid opportunity

Small Indian firms are innovating big on Covid products.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/indian-companies-dazzle-the-world-with-anti-covid-products/article31362385.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_news&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=4S3nwXLdxDtevNOGruKyWb8dmgeJfCJr

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan