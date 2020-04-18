Companies

CEO’s Reading List: April 18, 2020

| Updated on April 18, 2020 Published on April 18, 2020

Total shutdown: No services, no production, no jobs, no incomes   -  VIVEK BENDRE

Finding it hard to keep up with the news flow amid the lock-down? Here’s a curated reading list off BL’s top stories from the week.

Stimulus 2.0

RBI announced a Rs 50,000 crore lifeline to NBFCs via banks and reduced reverse repo rates in a second instalment of its stimulus.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/rbi-governor-shaktikanta-das-to-address-media-today-updates/article31361986.ece?homepage=true

Yes to online

E-commerce players may get to sell non-essentials if States agree.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/if-states-say-yes-e-commerce-players-can-sell-all-goods/article31356737.ece

On hold

The audit profession is facing a Covid challenge in fulfilling its mandate.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/macro-economy/financial-reporting-auditing-during-coronavirus-days-bring-along-its-own-set-of-challenges/article31362239.ece

Surprise

Virus-hit Chinese trade took a smaller than expected hit in March.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/chinas-trade-fell-less-than-expected-even-as-coronavirus-spreads-around-the-world/article31338295.ece?utm_source=taboola

Big hit

SBI expects a Rs 4 lakh crore income loss to workers during this lockdown, arguing for mitigation.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/workers-face-income-loss-of-rs-405-lakh-crore-due-to-lockdown-sbi-report/article31357278.ece

Flagging off

NHAI’s toll collections will restart on April 20.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/logistics/nhai-to-resume-toll-collection-from-april-20/article31370361.ece

Gradual opening

Karnataka is lifting its lockdown in a phased manner

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/karnataka-allows-50-of-itites-biotech-workforce-to-return-to-office-from-april-20/article31367633.ece

Cooling

TN is seeing a slowing of cases, with single-source infections receding.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/tn-sees-decline-in-fresh-covid-19-cases-cm-palaniswami/article31357966.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_news&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=I2q4dC2b9icdpXkxyHNFSDOJ1B1VKsgT

Clouded

TCS expects a FY08 like impact on its business the next quarter onwards, but is keeping its new hires.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/tcs-q4-net-up-78-y-o-y-at-8428-cr/article31359035.ece

Buying out

Hindalco’s arm Novelis is acquiring Aleris despite a likely debt spike.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/hindalcos-debt-to-soar-on-aleris-deal/article31348920.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_companies&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=MtPojNyv8v3ciLbTIx6q2ixdLBtEpvsY

Takeover

Its acquisition time at TVS Motors too, with the firm acquiring iconic Norton bikes.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/tvs-motor-buys-uks-iconic-premium-bike-brand-norton/article31370253.ece

Tightening belts

Discretionary items may be the first casualty of the hit to consumer wallets finds Nielsen.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/consumers-to-spend-less-on-discretionary-items-nielsen-india/article31368334.ece

Slowing spread

The doubling of COVID cases is now slower.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/post-lockdown-covid-cases-have-doubled-every-6-days-it-was-every-3-days-earlier/article31368480.ece?homepage=true

Missing cases?

But there are gaps in detection, argue some.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/india-may-be-detecting-1-in-4-covid-19-cases-mathematical-expert/article31366694.ece

Gaining ground

Joe Biden is gaining traction with backers in the US presidential race.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/joe-biden-reaps-trio-of-big-name-backers-just-when-he-needs-bump/article31353607.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_world&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=xoX4grNfOWwyNPTdsbapcj24yUW7x8hq

Covid opportunity

Small Indian firms are innovating big on Covid products.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/indian-companies-dazzle-the-world-with-anti-covid-products/article31362385.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_news&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=4S3nwXLdxDtevNOGruKyWb8dmgeJfCJr

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan

Published on April 18, 2020
RBI and other central banks
TVS Motor Company Ltd
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
GAIL plans to resume work on crucial infrastructure projects post-lockdown