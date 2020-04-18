CEO’s Reading List: April 18, 2020

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
Finding it hard to keep up with the news flow amid the lock-down? Here’s a curated reading list off BL’s top stories from the week.
Stimulus 2.0
RBI announced a Rs 50,000 crore lifeline to NBFCs via banks and reduced reverse repo rates in a second instalment of its stimulus.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/rbi-governor-shaktikanta-das-to-address-media-today-updates/article31361986.ece?homepage=true
Yes to online
E-commerce players may get to sell non-essentials if States agree.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/if-states-say-yes-e-commerce-players-can-sell-all-goods/article31356737.ece
On hold
The audit profession is facing a Covid challenge in fulfilling its mandate.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/macro-economy/financial-reporting-auditing-during-coronavirus-days-bring-along-its-own-set-of-challenges/article31362239.ece
Surprise
Virus-hit Chinese trade took a smaller than expected hit in March.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/chinas-trade-fell-less-than-expected-even-as-coronavirus-spreads-around-the-world/article31338295.ece?utm_source=taboola
Big hit
SBI expects a Rs 4 lakh crore income loss to workers during this lockdown, arguing for mitigation.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/workers-face-income-loss-of-rs-405-lakh-crore-due-to-lockdown-sbi-report/article31357278.ece
Flagging off
NHAI’s toll collections will restart on April 20.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/logistics/nhai-to-resume-toll-collection-from-april-20/article31370361.ece
Gradual opening
Karnataka is lifting its lockdown in a phased manner
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/karnataka-allows-50-of-itites-biotech-workforce-to-return-to-office-from-april-20/article31367633.ece
Cooling
TN is seeing a slowing of cases, with single-source infections receding.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/tn-sees-decline-in-fresh-covid-19-cases-cm-palaniswami/article31357966.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_news&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=I2q4dC2b9icdpXkxyHNFSDOJ1B1VKsgT
Clouded
TCS expects a FY08 like impact on its business the next quarter onwards, but is keeping its new hires.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/tcs-q4-net-up-78-y-o-y-at-8428-cr/article31359035.ece
Buying out
Hindalco’s arm Novelis is acquiring Aleris despite a likely debt spike.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/hindalcos-debt-to-soar-on-aleris-deal/article31348920.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_companies&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=MtPojNyv8v3ciLbTIx6q2ixdLBtEpvsY
Takeover
Its acquisition time at TVS Motors too, with the firm acquiring iconic Norton bikes.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/tvs-motor-buys-uks-iconic-premium-bike-brand-norton/article31370253.ece
Tightening belts
Discretionary items may be the first casualty of the hit to consumer wallets finds Nielsen.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/consumers-to-spend-less-on-discretionary-items-nielsen-india/article31368334.ece
Slowing spread
The doubling of COVID cases is now slower.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/post-lockdown-covid-cases-have-doubled-every-6-days-it-was-every-3-days-earlier/article31368480.ece?homepage=true
Missing cases?
But there are gaps in detection, argue some.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/india-may-be-detecting-1-in-4-covid-19-cases-mathematical-expert/article31366694.ece
Gaining ground
Joe Biden is gaining traction with backers in the US presidential race.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/joe-biden-reaps-trio-of-big-name-backers-just-when-he-needs-bump/article31353607.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_world&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=xoX4grNfOWwyNPTdsbapcj24yUW7x8hq
Covid opportunity
Small Indian firms are innovating big on Covid products.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/indian-companies-dazzle-the-world-with-anti-covid-products/article31362385.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_news&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=4S3nwXLdxDtevNOGruKyWb8dmgeJfCJr
Compiled by Aarati Krishnan
