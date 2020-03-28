Companies

CEO’s Reading List for March 28

| Updated on March 28, 2020 Published on March 28, 2020

Ready to climb the walls after a week of managing crises at both home and work? Here are BL’s most interesting big picture stories. We also have a selection of non-corona stories, if you’re sick of the subject!

COVID coverage

Stretched deadlines

The FM extended deadlines on tax filings and lifted IBC thresholds as a part of the COVID relief measures.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/coronavirus-government-extends-it-return-gst-filing-deadline-to-june-30/article31152410.ece?utm_source=taboola

Monetary bazooka

RBI followed suit, bringing out the big guns on repo rates, moratoriums and liquidity support.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/rbi-unveils-slew-of-measures-to-boost-liquity-ease-repayments/article31182086.ece/amp/

Keep the cash

The FM has asked banks to have enough liquidity at hand for Jan Dhan withdrawals.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/finance-ministry-tells-banks-to-ensure-adequate-liquidity-for-direct-cash-transfers/article31184513.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_policy&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=8E2QGjldsml5zkHUvs5cP4OPbQFGeHhI

Provide for them

The Centre has written to the States to provide essentials to migrant workers and prevent their exodus.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/govt-to-statesuts-make-arrangements-for-migrants/article31186098.ece

Slashed

CRISIL thinks India will manage only 3.5 per cent GDP growth in FY21

Laid low

New York appears to be the new virus hotspot.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/covid-19-new-york-becomes-the-next-virus-hotspot/article31141587.ece?utm_source=taboola

Gearing up

The Indian pharma industry’s response to the crisis has been slow, while device makers have stepped up.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/specials/pulse/covid-indian-device-makers-response-more-potent-than-drug-firms/article31189398.ece?homepage=true

Grounded

Domestic flights have also been grounded until April 15.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/ban-on-domestic-scheduled-flights-extended-till-april-15/article31184069.ece

Non COVID stories

Open for business

Here’s how the stock exchanges have kept operations going.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/stock-markets/behind-the-scene-how-bse-nse-have-kept-the-markets-running-amid-national-lockdown/article31175480.ece?utm_source=taboola

Acid test

How should leaders cope with the crisis?

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/specials/people-at-work/a-viral-test-for-leaders/article31167063.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_stock-markets&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=BxSrPdetNzOwGlYiXoZ6ycFzNCybS4XQ

Small relief

The Supreme Court has granted limited concessions for automakers on BS IV inventory.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/sc-partially-extends-date-of-registration-for-bs-iv-vehicles/article31185300.ece?utm_source=taboola

Samsung’s new folding phone is fun, but is it useful?

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/specials/technophile/galaxy-z-flip-an-innovative-head-turner-of-a-phone/article31142516.ece?utm_source=taboola

Time-pass

Viewership of television and online content has zoomed thanks to COVID, says BARC.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/time-spent-on-smartphones-tv-viewing-up-by-6-8-nielsen/article31183203.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_stock-markets&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=QcmtiuwjGBWxqosi3ijowlEKCvx6x65X

Coding from home

Hyderabad’s IT workforce is mostly WFH

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/95-per-cent-of-hyderabads-it-employees-are-now-working-from-home/article31183036.ece

Pay hikes

While most firms are contemplating pay cuts, Cognizant is handing out 25 percent more base pay to employees in April.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/most-cognizant-employees-in-india-to-get-additional-25-base-pay-for-april/article31179532.ece?utm_source=taboola

Here’s how to keep your smart phone squeaky clean now.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/mobiles-tablets/covid-19-four-ways-to-keep-your-smartphone-squeaky-clean-and-germ-free/article31127621.ece?utm_source=taboola

WFH CEOs

How corporate chiefs are coping

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/when-corporate-honchos-hunker-down-to-work-from-home/article31179193.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_mobiles-tablets&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=qdF7bvcvdEGae3Nd929wp2y8SfCQgGeH

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan

Published on March 28, 2020
Repo Rate
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
coronavirus
RBI and other central banks
automobiles (industry)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Maruti joins hands with AgVa Healthcare to scale up ventilator production