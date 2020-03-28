CEO’s Reading List for March 28

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Ready to climb the walls after a week of managing crises at both home and work? Here are BL’s most interesting big picture stories. We also have a selection of non-corona stories, if you’re sick of the subject!
COVID coverage
Stretched deadlines
The FM extended deadlines on tax filings and lifted IBC thresholds as a part of the COVID relief measures.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/coronavirus-government-extends-it-return-gst-filing-deadline-to-june-30/article31152410.ece?utm_source=taboola
Monetary bazooka
RBI followed suit, bringing out the big guns on repo rates, moratoriums and liquidity support.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/rbi-unveils-slew-of-measures-to-boost-liquity-ease-repayments/article31182086.ece/amp/
Keep the cash
The FM has asked banks to have enough liquidity at hand for Jan Dhan withdrawals.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/finance-ministry-tells-banks-to-ensure-adequate-liquidity-for-direct-cash-transfers/article31184513.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_policy&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=8E2QGjldsml5zkHUvs5cP4OPbQFGeHhI
Provide for them
The Centre has written to the States to provide essentials to migrant workers and prevent their exodus.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/govt-to-statesuts-make-arrangements-for-migrants/article31186098.ece
Slashed
CRISIL thinks India will manage only 3.5 per cent GDP growth in FY21
Laid low
New York appears to be the new virus hotspot.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/covid-19-new-york-becomes-the-next-virus-hotspot/article31141587.ece?utm_source=taboola
Gearing up
The Indian pharma industry’s response to the crisis has been slow, while device makers have stepped up.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/specials/pulse/covid-indian-device-makers-response-more-potent-than-drug-firms/article31189398.ece?homepage=true
Grounded
Domestic flights have also been grounded until April 15.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/ban-on-domestic-scheduled-flights-extended-till-april-15/article31184069.ece
Non COVID stories
Open for business
Here’s how the stock exchanges have kept operations going.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/stock-markets/behind-the-scene-how-bse-nse-have-kept-the-markets-running-amid-national-lockdown/article31175480.ece?utm_source=taboola
Acid test
How should leaders cope with the crisis?
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/specials/people-at-work/a-viral-test-for-leaders/article31167063.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_stock-markets&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=BxSrPdetNzOwGlYiXoZ6ycFzNCybS4XQ
Small relief
The Supreme Court has granted limited concessions for automakers on BS IV inventory.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/sc-partially-extends-date-of-registration-for-bs-iv-vehicles/article31185300.ece?utm_source=taboola
Samsung’s new folding phone is fun, but is it useful?
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/specials/technophile/galaxy-z-flip-an-innovative-head-turner-of-a-phone/article31142516.ece?utm_source=taboola
Time-pass
Viewership of television and online content has zoomed thanks to COVID, says BARC.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/time-spent-on-smartphones-tv-viewing-up-by-6-8-nielsen/article31183203.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_stock-markets&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=QcmtiuwjGBWxqosi3ijowlEKCvx6x65X
Coding from home
Hyderabad’s IT workforce is mostly WFH
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/95-per-cent-of-hyderabads-it-employees-are-now-working-from-home/article31183036.ece
Pay hikes
While most firms are contemplating pay cuts, Cognizant is handing out 25 percent more base pay to employees in April.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/most-cognizant-employees-in-india-to-get-additional-25-base-pay-for-april/article31179532.ece?utm_source=taboola
Here’s how to keep your smart phone squeaky clean now.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/mobiles-tablets/covid-19-four-ways-to-keep-your-smartphone-squeaky-clean-and-germ-free/article31127621.ece?utm_source=taboola
WFH CEOs
How corporate chiefs are coping
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/when-corporate-honchos-hunker-down-to-work-from-home/article31179193.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_mobiles-tablets&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=qdF7bvcvdEGae3Nd929wp2y8SfCQgGeH
Compiled by Aarati Krishnan
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...