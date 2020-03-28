CEO’s Reading List for March 28

Ready to climb the walls after a week of managing crises at both home and work? Here are BL’s most interesting big picture stories. We also have a selection of non-corona stories, if you’re sick of the subject!

COVID coverage

Stretched deadlines

The FM extended deadlines on tax filings and lifted IBC thresholds as a part of the COVID relief measures.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/coronavirus-government-extends-it-return-gst-filing-deadline-to-june-30/article31152410.ece?utm_source=taboola

Monetary bazooka

RBI followed suit, bringing out the big guns on repo rates, moratoriums and liquidity support.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/rbi-unveils-slew-of-measures-to-boost-liquity-ease-repayments/article31182086.ece/amp/

Keep the cash

The FM has asked banks to have enough liquidity at hand for Jan Dhan withdrawals.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/finance-ministry-tells-banks-to-ensure-adequate-liquidity-for-direct-cash-transfers/article31184513.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_policy&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=8E2QGjldsml5zkHUvs5cP4OPbQFGeHhI

Provide for them

The Centre has written to the States to provide essentials to migrant workers and prevent their exodus.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/govt-to-statesuts-make-arrangements-for-migrants/article31186098.ece

Slashed

CRISIL thinks India will manage only 3.5 per cent GDP growth in FY21

Laid low

New York appears to be the new virus hotspot.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/covid-19-new-york-becomes-the-next-virus-hotspot/article31141587.ece?utm_source=taboola

Gearing up

The Indian pharma industry’s response to the crisis has been slow, while device makers have stepped up.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/specials/pulse/covid-indian-device-makers-response-more-potent-than-drug-firms/article31189398.ece?homepage=true

Grounded

Domestic flights have also been grounded until April 15.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/ban-on-domestic-scheduled-flights-extended-till-april-15/article31184069.ece

Non COVID stories

Open for business

Here’s how the stock exchanges have kept operations going.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/stock-markets/behind-the-scene-how-bse-nse-have-kept-the-markets-running-amid-national-lockdown/article31175480.ece?utm_source=taboola

Acid test

How should leaders cope with the crisis?

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/specials/people-at-work/a-viral-test-for-leaders/article31167063.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_stock-markets&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=BxSrPdetNzOwGlYiXoZ6ycFzNCybS4XQ

Small relief

The Supreme Court has granted limited concessions for automakers on BS IV inventory.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/sc-partially-extends-date-of-registration-for-bs-iv-vehicles/article31185300.ece?utm_source=taboola

Samsung’s new folding phone is fun, but is it useful?

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/specials/technophile/galaxy-z-flip-an-innovative-head-turner-of-a-phone/article31142516.ece?utm_source=taboola

Time-pass

Viewership of television and online content has zoomed thanks to COVID, says BARC.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/time-spent-on-smartphones-tv-viewing-up-by-6-8-nielsen/article31183203.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_stock-markets&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=QcmtiuwjGBWxqosi3ijowlEKCvx6x65X

Coding from home

Hyderabad’s IT workforce is mostly WFH

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/95-per-cent-of-hyderabads-it-employees-are-now-working-from-home/article31183036.ece

Pay hikes

While most firms are contemplating pay cuts, Cognizant is handing out 25 percent more base pay to employees in April.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/most-cognizant-employees-in-india-to-get-additional-25-base-pay-for-april/article31179532.ece?utm_source=taboola

Here’s how to keep your smart phone squeaky clean now.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/mobiles-tablets/covid-19-four-ways-to-keep-your-smartphone-squeaky-clean-and-germ-free/article31127621.ece?utm_source=taboola

WFH CEOs

How corporate chiefs are coping

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/when-corporate-honchos-hunker-down-to-work-from-home/article31179193.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_mobiles-tablets&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=qdF7bvcvdEGae3Nd929wp2y8SfCQgGeH

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan