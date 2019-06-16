CERC allows Power Grid to offer towers to telecos for BTS installation

A one-woman army that waged a battle for empathy
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
Power regulator CERC has allowed state-owned transmission utility Power Grid to offer towers to telecom companies for BTS (base trans-receiver station) installation to improve mobile connectivity, especially in remote rural areas.
The move will not only address deficiency of telecom coverage in the country, particularly remote areas, but this segment could also be a money-spinner for Power Grid. Besides, the power distribution utilities will get a share of income, which would eventually reduce tariff burden on consumers.
”....the proposal of the petitioner is not contrary to the provisions of the Act. Accordingly, we allow the proposed business of the Petitioner,” the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) said in its recent order.
Power Grid had sought the CERC’s permission to utilise existing electricity transmission infrastructure for telecommunication purposes. The power utility had approached the commission to “engage in other business for optimum utilisation of the assets“. It submitted before the CERC that the transmission towers can be used for mounting the telecom antennas and also for mounting the BTS and associated auxiliary power supply equipment for mobile communication by constructing a platform on the transmission line tower itself.
Besides, Power Grid had pleaded that this would also help in providing reliable power supply for operation of BTS equipment from transmission line itself by adopting suitable technologies. On the revenue sharing, the CERC held, “Initially, sharing of revenue shall be in the ratio of 50:50 of the net revenue, after deduction of all direct and indirect costs. However, the same shall be reviewed on completion of one year“.
The Power Grid has around 1.5 lakh high voltage transmission towers, which are suitable for installation of mobile antenna/BTS. These transmission line towers are spread across the country and passing through remote/rural areas.
Due to non-availability of reliable power supply in rural area, the operators are dependent on diesel power generators, which have high operational cost as well as carbon footprint.
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Project Apple Unnati helps Uttarakhand farmers grow the fruit as a creeper
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
Side-pockets in debt funds allow bad bonds to be separated from good ones
SBI (₹301.7)SBI began the week marginally lower at ₹288.2 compared with the previous week close of ₹291.7. The ...
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Please Email the Editor