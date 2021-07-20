CESC House, a heritage building, gets LEED v4.1 rating

GBCI India, the foremost authority on sustainability in building design, construction and operation, has awarded the iconic heritage house, CESC House, a LEED v4.1 Operations + Maintenance (O+M) Platinum rating. This makes CESC House the first heritage building in India to get this certification.

LEED v4.1 is the latest version of the LEED rating system.

The headquarters of CESC Ltd, flagship of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG), CESC House was built in 1933. Among the strategies to improve efficiencies, RPSG replaced a full HVAC system, installed low-flow water management and building automation systems, added an organic waste composter to reduce waste-to-landfill and installed 1,200 energy efficient lights and 52 occupancy sensors, the company said in a release.

CESC House was able to achieve LEED Platinum rating with water and energy savings. They have also reported an annual reduction of 966 tonnes of CO2.

GBCI India Managing Director – Southeast Asia & Middle East, Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan, said an 80-year-old heritage building can achieve LEED Platinum and it shows the promise that existing buildings have.