CESC Ltd registered a two per cent rise in standalone net profit at ₹263 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as against ₹259 crore same period last year.

Revenue from operations on standalone basis increased by around three per cent at₹1,655 crore (₹1,610 crore) during the quarter under review.

Sequentially, net profit was up by nearly 41 per cent from ₹186 crore during the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, standalone net profit increased by two per cent at ₹830 crore (₹816 croere) .

The company’s board has approved, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the reappointment of Rabi Chowdhury as Managing Director (Generation) and Debasish Banerjee as Managing Director (Distribution) for a period of one year with effect from May 28, 2023, subject to the approval of the members at the forthcoming annual general meeting, it said in a notification to the BSE on Monday.

The company’s scrip was trading at ₹70.24, down by 2.02 per cent on the BSE on Monday.