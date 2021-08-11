CESC Ltd reports 3% rise in Q1 standalone net profit

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group flagship, CESC Ltd, reported a three per cent rise in standalone net profit to ₹138 crore for the quarter ended June 30. Net profit in the same period a year ago stood at ₹134 crore.

During the period under review, standalone revenue from operations increased 22 per cent YoY to ₹1,931 crore.

On a consolidated basis, the company saw a 34 per cent rise in net profit YoY to ₹280 crore, while revenue from operations shot up 23 per cent YoY to ₹3,216 crore.

However, both standalone and consolidated net profit dropped sequentially.

In a statement to the stock market, CESC Ltd said it has emerged as the highest bidder to acquire the electricity distribution business for Chandigarh. CESC had placed a bid for ₹871 crore, say sources.