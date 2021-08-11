Companies

CESC Ltd reports 3% rise in Q1 standalone net profit

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on August 11, 2021

The company’s consolidated and standalone net profits rose YoY but dropped QoQ

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group flagship, CESC Ltd, reported a three per cent rise in standalone net profit to ₹138 crore for the quarter ended June 30. Net profit in the same period a year ago stood at ₹134 crore.

During the period under review, standalone revenue from operations increased 22 per cent YoY to ₹1,931 crore.

On a consolidated basis, the company saw a 34 per cent rise in net profit YoY to ₹280 crore, while revenue from operations shot up 23 per cent YoY to ₹3,216 crore.

However, both standalone and consolidated net profit dropped sequentially.

In a statement to the stock market, CESC Ltd said it has emerged as the highest bidder to acquire the electricity distribution business for Chandigarh. CESC had placed a bid for ₹871 crore, say sources.

Published on August 11, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.