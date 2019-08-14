CESC profit rises 18% to ₹217 crore

CESC Ltd has reported a near 18 per cent jump in standalone net profit to ₹217 crore, for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019 against ₹184 crore.

Total income for the period under review stood at ₹2,382 crore.

According to a press release by the company, franchise operations at Kota, Bikaner and Bharatpur are “running successfully”.

The agreement in respect of distribution franchise operations for Malegaon in Maharashtra has been executed with MSEDCL on May 29, which is expected to be taken over soon, it further added.

CESC Ltd stock closed at Rs 763.45, up by 2.99 per cent at the BSE, on Wednesday.