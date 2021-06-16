CESC standalone March qtr net up 8 per cent to ₹270 crore; board approves stock split

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group flagship, CESC Ltd’s board has approved a proposal for sub-division of an existing equity share of nominal value of ₹10, into ten equity shares of nominal value ₹1 each.
A consequent alteration of capital clause of the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the companyhas also been approved. The proposal now needs approval of shareholders.
“The company intends to improve the liquidity of its shares in the stock market by reducing the nominal value of the shares through the process of subdivision,” it said in a filing to the bourses.
Post the sub-division, there will, however, be no change in authorized, subscribed and paid-up share capital of CESC.
The company saw an 8 per cent rise in standalone net profit to₹270 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Net profit in the year-ago period was ₹250 crore.
During the quarter, CESC saw a 10 per cent rise, in total income to ₹1,792 crore.
For the full fiscal, the standalone net profit saw a 11 per cent drop to ₹814 crore; while total income fell by a similar 11 per cent, YoY, to ₹7,101 crore.
CESC in a filing said, considering power supply being an essential service, management believes that there is not much of an impact due to the pandemic on the business of the company, its subsidiaries and joint ventures. In some cases though, it expects lower demand and its consequential impact on supply and collection from consumers, which are most likely to be “temporary in nature”.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...