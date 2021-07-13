CESL to provide 25,000 electric two-wheelers to AP for govt staff

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a government of India company under the Ministry of Power, has signed an agreement with New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) to provide 25,000 electric two-wheelers to the state.
The electric vehicles will be provided to state government employees and the number may increase as per need.
Mahua Acharya, MD and CEO, CESL, said, “Andhra Pradesh’s decision to go electric will accelerate e-mobility adoption in the country, hopefully providing a blueprint for other states to adopt. We look forward to achieving scale, consolidation and standardisation across the ecosystem.”
Under the agreement, CESL and NREDCAP will work to aggregate demand, deploy electric vehicles, and build charging infrastructure. CESL will devise a suitable payment security mechanism, which will be facilitated by NREDCAP.
Srikant Nagulapalli, Chairman, NREDCAP, said: “Providing 25,000 two-wheeler electric vehicles to government employees will be game-changing for e-mobility in the state. Apart from mitigating climate change, electric mobility is going to be a key economic growth driver and we are focused to build the e-mobility ecosystem in the state. We will encourage all government employees including cooperative societies, public sector undertakings, village, ward secretariat staff and others to opt for EVs. A bigger fleet of EVs in the government will encourage greater uptake among the masses.”
Andhra Pradesh’s Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said: “Our vision, with the procurement of 25,000 two-wheeler electric vehicles, is to make Andhra Pradesh go electric. We have been effectively providing affordable and clean power, and a fillip to e-mobility will make a further push towards clean energy adoption. Electric two-wheelers for government employees will boost energy and financial savings, and we hope more and more people will also make a shift to EVs.”
The electric two-wheelers will be provided on a monthly lease, inclusive of a comprehensive insurance, which will be deducted as EMI from the employee’s account. The vehicle will come with a three-year standard warranty against manufacturing defect. Batteries will carry a warranty up to three years or 60,000 km, whichever is earlier.
