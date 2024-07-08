CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, an engineering firm within the Murugappa Group, has appointed Amar Kaul as its new Managing Director and CEO.

The CG Power board has been searching for a successor to the current Managing Director, N. Srinivasan, over the past several months. Kaul has been appointed for a five-year term starting on July 25, 2024, according to a company statement.

Kaul will join the company on July 9, initially as Managing Director and CEO-designate. He brings over 30 years of work experience, including 12 years of international experience.

Kaul has held executive leadership positions at Ingersoll Rand, where he led the EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India, and Africa) region for compression systems and services. He has also held senior leadership roles at Bharat Forge and Delphi.

N Srinivasan, the incumbent, has led CG Power since November 26, 2020, when Tube Investments of India Ltd took over. He is credited with aiding the turnaround of CG Power, resulting in a 20-fold increase in the company’s share price since then.