The shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions surged about 20 per cent to Rs 469 on Wednesday after the Murugappa Group company announced plans to enter the business of semiconductor assembly and testing.

The Rs 6,973-crore (consolidated FY23) company has applied to the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) for approval to set up an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in India with a proposed investment of about $791 million (Rs 6,600 crore) over a period of five years, according to its filing to stock exchanges.

The company has sought subsidies to set up the OSAT facility. It seeks to fund the project through a combination of subsidy, joint venture partners, equity contribution, and debt, as required.

The company proposes to set up the unit as a joint venture with technology providers, which is under discussion.

Semiconductors are the building blocks of electronic devices ranging from smartphones and cloud servers to passenger cars, industrial automation, critical infrastructure, and defence systems. The Indian semiconductor market was estimated at $15 billion in 2020 and expected to grow to $63 billion by 2026.

The global OSAT services market is growing alongside technological advancements. With a projected market size of $76.23 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.07 per cent during 2023-28, OSAT is playing a pivotal role in the rapidly expanding semiconductor industry, according to industry reports.

Murugappa Group acquired a controlling stake in the cash-strapped CG Power in November 2020 for ₹700 crore and it became a subsidiary of Tube Investments in November 2020. CG Power is engaged in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of products related to power generation, transmission, and distribution. It has units in Maharashtra, Goa, and Madhya Pradesh.