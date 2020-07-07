CG Power’s current debt default at ₹1,023 cr

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Tuesday said its current debt payment default stands at ₹1,023 crore, including ₹150 crore interest.

The principal amount is ₹873 crore as of June 30, according to a regulatory filing.

The debt includes fund-based working capital, non fund-based working capital and term loans from lenders including Axis Bank, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Barclays Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of India, Aditya Birla Finance, among others, the filing said.

The company’s total outstanding from banks/ financial institutions is ₹3,024 crore which includes term loan of ₹1,375 crore. These are all tentative numbers which are subject to confirmation from lenders, it added.

The outstanding debt facilities from various lenders are inclusive of interest and does not include penal interest. All the amounts are as of June 30, the filing said.