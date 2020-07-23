Chai Point bets big on vending machines

Chai Point is increasing its bet on the vending machine business – covering not only beverages but also packaged snacks. The company, which runs 175 stores across 13 cities, is one of few brands that has emerged unscathed during the pandemic.

The company has seen an uptick in its delivery business and is witnessing a slow but gradually increasing footfall back in the stores. While on store front, Chai Point expects the business to show normalcy by November, they are working on expanding their vending machine business in a big way.

Chai Point entered this segment in 2017 by launching boxC.in, an IoT-enabled tea/coffee vending machine for its corporate customers. boxC is now a fully automatic Android machine with payment wallets integrated serving a range of white collars’ beverages and thereby contributing close to 38 per cent to the total business revenues (pre-Covid time frame data).

boxC is currently live at more than 4,000 locations. Encouraged by the success of its boxC range of Chai and Filter coffee beverage dispensing machines, Chai Point has now launched an Android-enabled vending machine dispensing western coffee with beans grinding mechanism. The new machines come fitted with SIM cards and are remote monitored by network operating centre (NOC). The cutting-edge tech here is aimed at tapping into corporate and large public spaces such as hospitals, stations, hotels for offering a range of coffee and packaged snacks on pay as you go basis. The machine allows for contactless vending through a mobile-based web interface. Furthermore, Chai Point has enabled access to high quality single origin Rain Forest Alliance certified beans for these new range of boxC Coffee machines.

Amuleek Singh Bijral, Co-founder CEO, Chai Point, says, “At the beginning of this year, we embraced coffee in a big way. Thanks to our “Vending as a Service” (VAAS) channel powered by boxC machines, we are already amongst the largest sellers of Filter Coffee. With Bean to Cup as a new model, our play in coffee is going to become even larger. We want our customers to be able to enjoy a wide range of coffee right from Americano to Latte to Cappuccino made from the very best quality and ethically grown beans.”

Currently, coffee and snacking machines are live at ~ 150+ locations. Even during the current times when most of offices are closed or operating at a very low capacity, Chai Point continues to deploy its vending machines by differentiating foremostly through a contactless vending capability. Chai Point expects this to grow to 500+ locations in the next one year.

Fountain platform

Chai Point has used its internal Fountain Platform for building contactless vending capability in these Bean-to-Cup coffee machines. With its NOC approach of managing the entire range of boxC vending machines, Chai Point feels very confident of becoming a significant player in not only Chai but also Coffee domain through vending.

Chai Point is now embracing digital transformation at every operational level with an eye to better their customer experience. The company has introduced tech-enabled exchange between vendors to supply chain, sampling, contract negotiation to digitally signed contracts.

The vending machines too have been designed to throw up intelligence. For eg: each of the machine installed sends a heartbeat every 5 minutes to NOC, which helps them stay informed on the health of the machine, consumption, stock outs etc. The pantry staff at the customers’ end also receive training on handling the machine. It is also capable of throwing up error messages to the inbuilt screen in case any of the part is not closed or handled properly. Similarly, if the machine has been serviced post a complaint, a report gets generated so that one can check on the quality of service or health of any parts that may need replacement or further servicing.

Hybrid payment model

For ease of payments, Chai Point is introducing a hybrid payment model with the launch of vending machines. Leveraging its IOT capabilities, companies can now introduce a payment model where the coffee or tea payment can be jointly made by its employees and the companies themselves.

This is how it will work, an enterprise will pay either for a fixed number of cups basis their consumption pattern, once that quota is exhausted, a subsidised payment option will be available for the employees to continue to enjoy their favourite cuppa. The other option is that for each cup, cost is borne by both the Company and its employees.

Amuleek adds, “ In the post-Covid world, we may have many medium and large companies, who are going to run on tight budgets and leaner workforce at physical offices. With cash conservation and WFH being the mantra, we expect a situation to arise where companies may not want to foot the entire bill for in-office beverage consumption and that is where a hybrid payment model will become more relevant. In fact, some of the early customers are already telling us that this is a realistic and quite acceptable payment model.”

As Unlock 1.0 unfolds, F&B brands are nervous and excited at the same time. They are exploring possibilities of digital transformation of their entire businesses, remain contactless and yet give a superlative customer experience. Chai Point because of their grip on using technology over the last decade and plans of entering IoT-enabled vending machines pre- Covid, certainly gives them a leg up.