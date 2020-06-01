Chai Point likely to expand delivery fleet by 300 per cent

Organised chai retailer, Chai Point, is looking at rapid expansion. It plans to expand its delivery fleet by 300 per cent.

As businesses resume operations over the next three months, F&B brands like Chai Point are ensuring that they provide a safe environment to their customers so that they feel confident to return to the stores. Chai Point is currently running 50 stores out of its 170 stores across 13 cities.

The chai retailer has also tied up with Dunzo and ShadowFax for delivering Chai and it will be expanding its fleet for making its own delivery within 1 KM radius of their stores.

Chai Point is rolling out these initiatives from next week across its stores. The Company won’t be charging any delivery fee for orders delivered by its own fleet.

Chai Point has also launched a wide range of food products also. These include Veg and non-veg Biryani, Semiya Upma, Millets Pongal, Bissi Bele Bhath, Pav Bhaji, Pav, and bread Omelette.

The food will be prepared with utmost caution so that there is no direct contact of hands while preparing the order. The packaging would be tamper-proof and the packaging material would also be sterilised before the food is packed in it.

Amuleek Singh Bijral, Co-founder CEO, said, “As social distancing and less F2F interactions become a norm, our customers are also placing their faith in us to deliver food in a safe and contactless way. With this mandate, we went back to the drawing board and have now integrated new safety measures for both store and delivery. For us, safety of our staff and customers is nonnegotiable.”

At the store level, there will be contactless santisers installed; temp screening of both staff and customers would be a regular feature from now on. BIlls for customers would be digital to avoid any contact and a plexiglass would be installed at the order counter.

Chai Point’s corporate avatar, boxC, which ties up with corporates to provide chai and coffee, will also see new guidelines for managing boxC experience remotely. The fully automated android machine is monitored through a command centre remotely.

The Company has added a UPI payment option in boxC in addition to Paytm. From safety POV, if a boxC machine is down and needs an engineer visit, the personnel will be sent by a means of private transport with gloves and mask to be worn throughout.

Since boxC is accessed by many people for getting their choice of beverage, an hourly sanitisation of the machine has been recommended by Chai Point to its customers. The sanitisation should be done using Acton multi-cleaner, wiping areas machine surface, glass panel, cup holder and drip tray, external milk chamber.