Chai Point likely to expand delivery fleet by 300 per cent

Hammered out by mechanisation
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
Organised chai retailer, Chai Point, is looking at rapid expansion. It plans to expand its delivery fleet by 300 per cent.
As businesses resume operations over the next three months, F&B brands like Chai Point are ensuring that they provide a safe environment to their customers so that they feel confident to return to the stores. Chai Point is currently running 50 stores out of its 170 stores across 13 cities.
The chai retailer has also tied up with Dunzo and ShadowFax for delivering Chai and it will be expanding its fleet for making its own delivery within 1 KM radius of their stores.
Chai Point is rolling out these initiatives from next week across its stores. The Company won’t be charging any delivery fee for orders delivered by its own fleet.
Chai Point has also launched a wide range of food products also. These include Veg and non-veg Biryani, Semiya Upma, Millets Pongal, Bissi Bele Bhath, Pav Bhaji, Pav, and bread Omelette.
The food will be prepared with utmost caution so that there is no direct contact of hands while preparing the order. The packaging would be tamper-proof and the packaging material would also be sterilised before the food is packed in it.
Amuleek Singh Bijral, Co-founder CEO, said, “As social distancing and less F2F interactions become a norm, our customers are also placing their faith in us to deliver food in a safe and contactless way. With this mandate, we went back to the drawing board and have now integrated new safety measures for both store and delivery. For us, safety of our staff and customers is nonnegotiable.”
At the store level, there will be contactless santisers installed; temp screening of both staff and customers would be a regular feature from now on. BIlls for customers would be digital to avoid any contact and a plexiglass would be installed at the order counter.
Chai Point’s corporate avatar, boxC, which ties up with corporates to provide chai and coffee, will also see new guidelines for managing boxC experience remotely. The fully automated android machine is monitored through a command centre remotely.
The Company has added a UPI payment option in boxC in addition to Paytm. From safety POV, if a boxC machine is down and needs an engineer visit, the personnel will be sent by a means of private transport with gloves and mask to be worn throughout.
Since boxC is accessed by many people for getting their choice of beverage, an hourly sanitisation of the machine has been recommended by Chai Point to its customers. The sanitisation should be done using Acton multi-cleaner, wiping areas machine surface, glass panel, cup holder and drip tray, external milk chamber.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
How Project Ahana reached out to the HIV-positive community during the lockdown
SHGs in the villages of Uttar Pradesh offer food security during the ongoing Covid pandemic
Companies must use the pandemic to prepare for a post Covid-19 world
Two years of unfavourable market conditions were already weighing on metal, mining players when Covid-19 ...
Investing in crisis generates better returns than otherwise, says Kalpen Parekh
For ESOPs already exercised, there is no tax relief for any subsequent fall in stock value
Investors with a medium-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Forge at current levels. Following a ...
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...