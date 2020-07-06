Chai Waale raises ₹1.75 crore

Chennai-based beverage brand Chai Waale has raised ₹. 1.75 crore from five angel investors. Founded by Vidur Maheswari in 2018, Chai Waale currently has 14 outlets and five more in the pipeline.

“All our units have turned profitable at the store level. The funds raised will aid in a measured geographical expansion as well as streamline the supply chain systems,” said the founder.

He also added that Chai Waale is aiming to have 40-45 fully operational outlets by March 2022. “The larger picture in mind, of course is to go pan India followed by having a global footprint,” Maheswari said.