Chalet Hotels is adequately funded to expand its portfolio and is looking for new assets in Bengaluru, Goa and Rajasthan, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Sethi said.

The K Raheja group-owned company owns ten hotels in six cities and is adding over 1,000 keys in new and existing properties in Bengaluru, Goa, Delhi, Lonavala and Navi Mumbai. Fresh expansion is planned as the company aims to de-risk its portfolio (60 per cent of its inventory is in Mumbai) and tap opportunities in the leisure segment.

Sustained high demand and anticipated double digit growth in revenue per available room (RevPar) are positive triggers for new investments.

“From three cities in 2019 we have increased our presence to six. We have acquired an eleven acres land parcel in Goa to build a 170 room hotel. We are keen on adding hotels in other locations. We would like to see more hotels in Bengaluru, Goa, Rajasthan and destinations which are at a motorable distance from Mumbai and Delhi,” Sethi said.

“We are hungry for growth. The only pressure on us is to deliver high margins and high returns on any new investment,” he added.

Chalet Hotels reported a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to ₹383 crore in the second quarter FY25. Earning before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also grew 20 per cent to ₹155 crore while margins came in at 40 per cent. The company however posted a net loss of ₹138 crore in the second quarter due to reversal of certain tax benefits.

Last month the company’s board also gave its nod to raise ₹600 crore via non convertible debentures. Sethi said this is an enabling provision and there is no urgency to raise capital. “We are adequately funded. Our internal accruals are strong to fund our growth,” Sethi said.

He added the company has reduced it’s debt to ₹1,650 crore from around ₹3,000 crore five years ago.

“We have headroom to raise further debt if needed,” Sethi added.