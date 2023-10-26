Charzer, the EV charging station aggregation platform has incorporated a new WhatsApp feature to provide convenient and seamless charging services for electric vehicle users

Recognizing the widespread use of WhatsApp across various age groups, Charzer’s solution simplifies the process by allowing anyone to start charging their EVs with just a simple “Hi” sent to 7829330410 on WhatsApp, said the company. Users can also message in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

“Our primary goal is to make charging stations easily accessible to all EV users. With this new feature, users can start charging their EVs without the need to download an additional app, making the process more accessible, particularly for individuals who are not tech-savvy,” said Sameer Ranjan Jaiswal, CEO and Co-Founder, Charzer.

During a successful pilot program with fleet partners, the company managed to reduce driver training time to just 2 minutes, as drivers were already familiar with WhatsApp. This feature also provides fleet managers with more time to focus on operational tasks and eliminates the need for constant coordination between managers and drivers for charging activities.

Currently, Charzer claims to be powering more than 19 lakh EV kilometers every month by dispensing 300 megawatts of electricity in 250 cities in India.